Dyche: Dwight Shines Through The Gloom

Sean Dyche pointed to Dwight McNeil as the one positive to take from a chastening day at Spurs.

The Clarets were well beaten on their first visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as a Harry Kane brace and further goals from Heung-Mon Son, Lucas Moura and Moussa Sissoko continued Jose Mourinho’s honeymoon period in north London.

But Dyche insisted his players can take a lead from McNeil, who carved out two big openings for the Clarets in the opening half and continues to take the game to the hosts.

“Dwight was fantastic again. He is a fantastic talent and I couldn’t be prouder of what he’s doing,” said Dyche.

“He’s a young man who, as you saw today, is taking on the Premier League and he’s been outstanding.

“Even today, when the game has gone at three and four, he is still working and trying to open chances up.

“The kid has strength and the moral courage to have the ball, which is a massive strength in the Premier League and he’s also got physical power.

“He’s a shining light lately and I said to some of the older boys that someone like that can invigorate you.

“Seeing someone like that, at his game like that, and taking it on, should give you a lift.”

Sadly, the writing was on the wall for the Clarets after just nine minutes, by which time Kane and Moura had pounced on squandered possession to put Spurs in control.

Min’s solo-run made it three just before the half hour, and after Kane added his second nine minutes after the restart, Sissoko rounded things off 16 minutes from time to make it three defeats in a row for the Clarets.

“It’s been a week of reality,” said Dyche. “We made two really big mistakes against Palace and got punished, Manchester City were too good for us and then today, again, that’s the reality of this league.

“There’s a massive gulf in the Premier League, so I’m not to despondent at the minute. If you catch these teams on the wrong day, you get hurt.

“You have to be right on the top of your game and maybe they’ll have a quiet one, or you get a decision go your way.

“In the last two games that hasn’t happened. We’ve caught two teams who are really hot, and we haven’t been as hot as we need to be.

“We didn’t really start with the edge you need, and I think they capitalised on pretty much every bad decision.

“We gave away the ball five times and they scored from all five counters. When you catch the top sides in that kind of mood, they can do that, but we have to read the situations better and react.”

Dyche added: “We knew they conceded goals, and even at 0-2 I felt we could still get at them and we had two golden chances.

“I’m not remotely saying they would have got us anything, but it could have given us a foothold and then you wonder.

“We’ve had a really tough week though and we are depleted at the minute. We have as many injuries to key players as I can remember, which doesn’t help.

“But onwards and upwards; that’s the way it is. We’ve done it before, and we have to continue doing it.

“We carry a small squad and it’s a challenge. I’ve said before this is as competitive a squad as I’ve had, but you have to go out and show it.

“There’s no lack of effort though, so now it’s about re-motivating them, keeping them at it and believing and ironing out the basics, because you just can’t give the ball away so often in those bad positions