Dyche Dismisses Fatigue Factor

Sean Dyche does not expect fatigue to be a factor when the Clarets go into battle with Manchester United this weekend.

The Clarets face a Saturday night special under the Turf Moor lights, just over 48 hours after suffering the 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at Everton.

But the Burnley boss believes his players will be fighting fit as they look to see out the year in style.

Dyche said: “It’s a quick turnaround for everyone, but the players should still be in good shape.

“Scientifically it’s not ideal, but you should have enough in your locker to know what your demands are.

“The players have support on every level now to enable them to recover the best they can, so I will be expecting the players to be ready to go.

“Then, of course, there’s our own personal professionalism and discipline, so a light session and we will be ready to go again.”

United bounced back to winning ways on Boxing Day, defeating Newcastle United at Old Trafford to earn their first win in three league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won just twice on their travels this season, at Norwich City and Chelsea.

“It’s another tough task,” insisted Dyche, who could have Ashley Barnes back in contention to start after being benched at Everton with an ongoing groin issue.

“We know all about United and we know they haven’t quite found the consistency that Ole will be hoping for.

“They have shown, in patches, that they are the Manchester United that you expect.

“Then, at other times, there are games when it hasn’t quite happened, but they are still a top side.

“That’s not really our concern though and we have to make the game, as much as we can, about us.

“We were close to doing that at Everton, and we look forward to taking it on at home.

“Hopefully we play well, they have a quiet one and we can get a good result.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at 7.45pm and clarets Player will have live commentary, from 7.30pm.