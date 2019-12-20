Dyche Aims For A Cherry Christmas

Sean Dyche feels that Burnley and Bournemouth are proving their staying power by shrugging off disappointments.

The Clarets head to the south coast tomorrow with a renewed spring in their step after putting a trio of defeats behind them with a hard-fought win over Newcastle last time out.

Similarly, the Cherries are looking for some Christmas cheer after winning at Chelsea to end a losing sequence of five matches.

And Dyche feels the ability to bounce back from adversity has been a hallmark of both clubs in maintaining their Premier League longevity.

The Clarets boss said: “It’s difficult for many teams anyway and runs of form can come and go quickly.

“But it’s an unforgiving division and you can get punished badly in the Premier League. That’s just the way it goes and it plays tricks on you.

“You put one result down as a bad performance and go ‘ok, let’s move on’.

“But before you know it you are three or four games in and still haven’t had a win and wonder where that (run) came from.

“Suddenly you have no wins or points, and out of the blue, when probably nobody expects it, you pull out a result as they did at Chelsea and you feel a bit better about life.

“It’s all about a balance and understanding of the bigger picture of a season.

“It’s likely, statistically, that you’ll have some bumps in the road; that’s just how it goes.

“It’s improbable that you have a full season without anything going wrong, particularly for the mid-table group like Bournemouth and ourselves.

“The big thing is how quickly you can deal with any disappointments that come your way. Experience helps and also the balance that a win doesn’t guarantee the next one.

“We had a good win against Newcastle, but that means nothing at Bournemouth and we’ll need to keep the consistency high to get points on the table.”

Burnley hope to have some of their walking wounded available for the trip to the Vitality Stadium, where they have won on their two previous visits.

Injuries have hit the side hard in recent weeks, although Dyche insists that even with a fully-fit squad at his disposal, rotation for the busy Christmas period is not something he’s given much thought to.

“Six key injuries has been a lot for us to carry,” he added. “It’s important with so many games coming up that we get as many players back as we can and hopefully they will stay fit now.

“We’ve had to change things anyway recently with the injuries we’ve had, which coincided with the three-game week earlier this month.

“Although we didn’t get results in those games, the plus is that you get good minutes into those players. That, in turn, adds to the sharpness.

“We’ll look to go game by game though. I’m not one for planning beyond what is the most important game – and that’s the next one.

“It does sometimes get exaggerated slightly at this time of year because it’s really about two games in three days over Christmas.

Ashley Barnes celebrates at Bournemouth last season

“That’s the really tough one, from a medical and scientific point of view, in terms of recovery.

“Otherwise it’s three games in a week, which doesn’t really do any harm.

“Those two games just confuse the issue a little because there is very little recovery.”

Clarets Player has live coverage of Saturday’s game, with Phil Bird and Andy Hodgson on air from 2.45pm. Day passes, costing just £1.99 are available here.