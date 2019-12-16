Skip to site footer
Dream Result For Bardsley

Clean sheet and three points ideal outcome as Clarets look to start new run

7 Hours ago

Phil Bardsley described the Clarets’ win over Newcastle as the ‘dream’ result as Burnley got back on track with three more precious Turf Moor points.

Sean Dyche’s men ended a three-game losing run – which had seen them concede 11 goals – with a 1-0 victory over the Tynesiders.

And Bardsley couldn’t have been happier with the outcome on his return to the starting line-up as the Clarets’ fifth home win of the season coincided with a fifth shut-out at Turf Moor.

“A clean sheet and three points are what you dream of,” said the Clarets’ right-back.

Bardsley clearance.jpg

“It was a difficult game in difficult conditions but one we came through.

“We knew they are a good outfit who’ve had some positive results in recent weeks.

“But we fancy ourselves at home against anybody. Collectively, it was an outstanding performance.

“We’d had a couple of tough weeks and it was about getting back together and getting that edge to our game and I think we did that.

 “It was a big performance, especially coming off the back of three difficult games.

“Confidence was a little bit low, but everyone had trained with great quality and a great work ethic and the three points were well deserved.”

Chris Wood’s seventh goal of the season – headed home from an Ashley Westwood corner almost an hour in – proved the difference as the Clarets handed Newcastle only a third defeat in 10 games.

Bardsley Carroll collision.jpg

The result lifted Burnley to within a point of the 11th-placed Geordies and only four points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, who are next up at Turf Moor on 28 December.

Before that, the Clarets go to Bournemouth – who ended a five-game losing run with a 1-0 success at Chelsea on Saturday – and then Everton on Boxing Day.

And Bardsley is hoping to make the Clarets’ third win in six games the start of another productive run.

He added: “It’s up to us to build on it. We have got some good fixtures coming up over the Christmas period and we believe there are plenty of points to be picked up.

“Bournemouth had a good result, so they will be buzzing. But it’s up to us.

“We believe we can compete against anybody in this league and we will go there and have a right good go.”

 


