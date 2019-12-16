David Baldwin To Join EFL

Burnley Football Club can confirm that David Baldwin is to leave his role as Chief Executive in June, 2020.

He will then take over the vacancy of CEO at the EFL.

David joined the Clarets as Chief Operating Officer in November 2014 from his previous role as Chief Executive at Bradford City and was appointed full-time CEO at Turf Moor in May, 2015.

He has since overseen a major off-field transformation at the club, with Burnley winning the Championship title in 2016 to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

This culminated in David being awarded Premier League CEO of the Year in 2018, by FC Business Magazine.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my spell as Chief Executive at Burnley.

“Together, we have enjoyed one of most successful spells in the club’s recent history and I am proud to have played some part in that.

“However, the role of CEO at the EFL is something I feel is the right move for me at this point in my life and I am now looking forward to the new challenge.”

Burnley FC Chairman Mike Garlick added: “I would like to place on record our thanks to David for his contribution to the club.

“He has proved to be a superb appointment and helped move the club forwards.

“It has been a pleasure working alongside him and along with all the directors and staff, we wish him well in his new role.”

Burnley Football Club will begin the search for a new CEO immediately, and Mr Garlick will take the role of Executive Chairman going forwards.