Club News

CUP HOSPITALITY: Burnley v Peterborough

5 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club will host Darren Ferguson's EFL League 1 side on Saturday, 4th January 2020 (12.31pm kick off).

As the FA Cup returns to Turf Moor, we have a specially priced hospitality package on offer, including:

  • One-course breakfast meal
  • 100 Club Executive seating to watch the game
  • Half-time tea, coffee & cakes
  • Matchday programme and teamsheet
  • Corporate gift
  • Opportunity to meet the Man of the Match

Just £49 per person

To book now please call 01282 700007 or email commercial@burnleyfc.com for more details


Club News

Glennon: It Was A Quality Win

2 Hours ago

U23s captain Anthony Glennon had nothing but praise for his side, after the Clarets cruised to a 5-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Monday afternoon.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley U23s 5 Bolton Wanderers U23s 0

4 Hours ago

Mace Goodridge, Adam Phillips and goalscorer Anthony Glennon swapped the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Tameside Stadium as they helped the Under-23s move to the top of the table.

Read full article

Club News

Club Statement

6 Hours ago

Burnley Football Club is aware of an incident during the Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley game on Saturday, December 7.

Read full article

Club News

In Memoriam 2019

7 Hours ago

Read full article

