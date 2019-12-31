Consistency Is Cork's 2020 Vision

Jack Cork has a New Year’s resolution with the Clarets: to help rediscover some consistency.

Sean Dyche’s men launch 2020 with a home clash against Aston Villa on Wednesday (KO 12.30pm).

And Cork hopes the second half of the season can bring a less fluctuating run of results after a series of ups and downs since the start of the campaign.

“We’ve had a record of a getting a couple of wins, a couple of losses, a couple of wins and then a couple of losses,” said Cork, whose own performances have rarely missed a beat since his return to Turf Moor in 2017.

“It would be good to try and find some consistency, rather than needing to get results after a couple of losses.

“With some big games coming up it would be good to start 2020 with a win. It would be a great way to kick off the year.”

With Villa’s visit followed by Premier League games against Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Arsenal it won’t be easy to get a run going and repeat the kind of winning formula Dyche’s side produced at the start of 2019.

But putting three points on the board against Villa is the first priority as the Clarets look to keep the 18th-placed Midlanders at arm’s length and eye a place back in the top half of the table.

And after pushing United hard at Turf Moor on Saturday – before Marcus Rashford’s injury-time goal confirmed a 2-0 defeat – Cork is keen to keep looking forward and add Villa to Burnley’s list of home conquests this season which has included five teams currently sitting from 10th place downwards.

“We can’t really be down about that (the United loss). We’ve got a good game against Villa at home to get ready for and it would be good to try and get a win in that,” added the midfielder, whose fractured shoulder blade in a 2-2 draw at Villa Park in September forced him to miss his only two league games of the season so far.

“We have got a good record here and we will be trying to make it as difficult as possible for them.

“The games we’ve played against teams in and around us we’ve done well in.

“We’ve got seven wins on the board so far which is good. Twenty-four points is a solid start we just need to add a little bit more to which will hopefully make it a good season.”