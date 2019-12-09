Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

Club Statement

1 Hour ago

Burnley Football Club is aware of an incident during the Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley game on Saturday, December 7.

During the Premier League game, a 13-year-old Burnley supporter was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following an alleged racist gesture towards Spurs player Heung-Min Son.

The minor, who was accompanied by a guardian, is now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, with help from Lancashire Police and the two clubs.

In the meantime, Burnley Football Club will be contacting the teenager and his family, with a view to an enforced educational programme, run in conjunction with Kick It Out and Burnley FC in the Community.

Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

We will continue to work with the authorities to help eradicate the growing problem of discrimination within football, and we urge all our supporters to report any such issues, in the strictest confidence, via our dedicated matchday ‘Respect’ text service, on 66777, or the Kick It Out App.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

CUP HOSPITALITY | Burnley v Peterborough

Just now

Read full article

Club News

In Memoriam 2019

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Ticket News

TICKETS: Prices set for FA Cup tie

6 Hours ago

Prices have been set for the Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United at Turf Moor.

Read full article

Match Previews

N'Guessan Ready For Wanderers Clash

6 Hours ago

The U23s host Bolton Wanderers on Monday in the Professional Development League and midfielder Christian N'Guessan is hoping the Clarets can continue their impressive league run.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

CUP HOSPITALITY | Burnley v Peterborough

Just now

Read full article

Club News

In Memoriam 2019

2 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Dyche: Dwight Shines Through The Gloom

7 December 2019

Sean Dyche pointed to Dwight McNeil as the one positive to take from a chastening day at Spurs.

Read full article

Club News

We Will Stay Together: Pieters

7 December 2019

Erik Pieters insists the Clarets will stick together to get over their mini-slump and start heading back in the right direction.

Read full article

View more