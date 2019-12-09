Club Statement

Burnley Football Club is aware of an incident during the Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley game on Saturday, December 7.

During the Premier League game, a 13-year-old Burnley supporter was ejected from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following an alleged racist gesture towards Spurs player Heung-Min Son.

The minor, who was accompanied by a guardian, is now under investigation by the Metropolitan Police, with help from Lancashire Police and the two clubs.

In the meantime, Burnley Football Club will be contacting the teenager and his family, with a view to an enforced educational programme, run in conjunction with Kick It Out and Burnley FC in the Community.

Burnley Football Club would like to reiterate its zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination of any kind.

We will continue to work with the authorities to help eradicate the growing problem of discrimination within football, and we urge all our supporters to report any such issues, in the strictest confidence, via our dedicated matchday ‘Respect’ text service, on 66777, or the Kick It Out App.