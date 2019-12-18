Club Statement: Senior Appointments at Turf Moor

Burnley Football Club is delighted to confirm two new senior managerial appointments.

Neil Hart, currently CEO of Burnley FC in the Community, will next year step up to become Chief Executive at the club.

This follows the news that current CEO David Baldwin is to leave Turf Moor in June 2020 to take over the same role at the EFL.

In conjunction, Matt Williams will be promoted from his current role as Head of Football Operations to become the club’s new Chief Operating Officer.

Matt will manage all football-related aspects of the club and report to the new CEO and the Executive Chairman, Mike Garlick.

Mr Garlick said: “We are delighted to announce these two new appointments.

“Naturally, we are sorry to be losing David to the EFL, but we will take this opportunity to appoint two individuals in Neil and Matt who will, I am sure, help to drive the club forwards.

“Both know the club intimately and that continuity is a real positive in delivering our shared vision for the club as a whole.”

Neil added: “I am delighted to accept the role of CEO at the club. As people may be aware, I was expecting to join Huddersfield Town next year, but this is a role I simply feel I could not refuse once it became available.

“I feel honoured to be asked to take over from Dave and, along with the staff at the football club, look forward to helping this club go from strength to strength.”

Matt said: “I am delighted and honoured to accept the new role of COO and to be working with Neil, who has done an exceptional job with Burnley FC in the Community.

“I believe our skills and experience will continue the excellent work done by Dave and to keep the club moving forward.”

Burnley FC in the Community will move towards appointing a new CEO in 2020.