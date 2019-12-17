Skip to site footer
Club News

Clarets Spread Festive Cheer

3 Hours ago

Sean Dyche and the Burnley players took time out of their day yesterday to make their annual Christmas visits to Blackburn and Burnley hospitals.

The manager, along with one half of the first team squad, visited Blackburn Royal Hospital – the main children’s ward in the area – while the other half made their way to Burnley General’s Child and Adolescent service.

Joined by Burnley FC in the Community staff, the players delivered Christmas presents to the children in the wards, as well as Burnley FC annuals and soft toys.

The staff at both hospitals were also gifted a bag of festive treats.

The players chatted to the children and their families and plenty of photos were taken to capture the special moments.

Sean Dyche said: “It’s my seventh year of being up here and every year we’re greeted well by the staff.

“If we can do just a little bit, even just to affect one moment in their current lives, then that’s a nice thing to do.”

Later in the afternoon, the players and manager then made their way Turf Moor for the Young Clarets Christmas party, where they signed autographs for the very excited young fans in attendance.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community, said: “It’s always such a special day in the calendar when the manager and players head to the hospitals and the Young Clarets Christmas party.

"The squad put a smile on the face of hundreds of children and it’s a day these young people certainly won’t forget.”

A gallery of the day's events can be found above.


