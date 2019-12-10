Clarets Happy To Support Johnrose Fight

Lenny Johnrose made a welcome return to the Clarets’ training ground as part of his ‘Project 92’ campaign.

The former Clarets’ midfielder is looking to visit as many Premier League and EFL clubs as possible to raise awareness and funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Johnrose – who was diagnosed with MND in March, 2017 – had a look around the Barnfield Training Centre facilities and after lunching with the squad spoke to the Clarets’ management staff and players about the effects of the terminal condition, which has no cure and dramatically shortens life expectancy.

The 50-year-old, who spent three different spells at Turf Moor and was part of Stan Ternent’s 1999/2000 League One promotion-winning squad, is also spreading the message about general disability awareness as he continues to battle the debilitating impact of MND on the nervous and muscle system.

“Obviously, it’s very, very unfortunate what’s going on,” said Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who presented Johnrose with a signed shirt to help raise funds for ‘Project 92’.

“But as we heard, he explained it in a nice matter-of-fact way, not trying to feel sorry for himself and with a good bit of humour as well, and I was pleased to see that intact even in such tough circumstances.

“And anything we can help with we will.”

The Clarets’ squad is also planning to make a contribution to the fund-raising effort via a crowd-funding page at:

https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/project92