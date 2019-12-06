Clarets Gain Premier League Equality Award

Burnley Football Club is proud to announce it has achieved the Intermediate Level of the Premier League’s Equality Standard for its ongoing work in the equality and diversity space.

Since securing the initial Preliminary Standard level in May 2018, the club’s Equality Working Group has been working hard to achieve the next level of the League’s equality framework.

All Premier League clubs, and some EFL clubs, are currently working towards achieving the Standard. Throughout the process, clubs submit extensive evidence to show that they are meeting a range of equality-related requirements. These requirements become progressively more challenging as clubs advance through the three levels of achievement.

Burnley FC’s Equality Working Group has worked to secure the Intermediate Level by collaborating closely with supporters’ groups, operating specifically in the equality space and via the club’s Inclusion Advisory Group, which is made up of key stakeholders and supporters.

Feedback from these groups has led to new initiatives including the Burnley FC RESPECT line, which allows fans to report discriminatory matchday behaviour immediately to key club staff, and the formation of Turfed Out – the Clarets’ LGBT supporters’ group.

Premier League Executive Director Bill Bush said: “Premier League Clubs are wholly committed to promoting equality and dealing with discrimination. Our Equality Standard is a tough benchmark and Burnley FC are rising to the challenge with determination and enthusiasm.

“They have now reached the Intermediate level and have an exciting and ambitious plan to reach the Standard’s highest levels. We look forward to seeing their continued efforts.”

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community and the Club’s Equality Lead, said: “We are very proud as a club to have achieved the next level of the Equality Standard. We are constantly driving forward our work in this area under the mantra of our ‘One Club for All’ ethos and it’s fantastic to see how the changes we’re implementing are helping to make our club a safe, welcoming and equal place for all.

“Continuing to work closely with staff, our key stakeholders, a diverse range of fans and supporter groups, next for us is to achieve the Advanced level of the Standard. We are 100% committed to securing this and ensuring that Burnley FC is a beacon of equality in our community.”

The scope of the Standard encompasses all areas of inequality which are linked to protected characteristics under the Equality Act 2010. It exists to ensure that individuals are not discriminated against on the grounds of the following: age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion and belief, sex and sexual orientation.

To find out more about Burnley FC’s commitment to equality and diversity or to get involved, visit www.burnleyfootballclub.com/club/equality-and-diversity/ or contact h.gurman@burnleyfc.com

Pictured top (left to right): Helen Gurman, Company Secretary for Burnley FC in the Community, Bill Bush, Executive Director for the Premier League, Sanjay Bhandari, Chair of Kick it Out, Mike Garlick, Chairman of Burnley FC, Brian Nelson Club Director and Chair of Trustees for Burnley FC in the Community, and Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community.