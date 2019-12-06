FA Cup Tie Selected For Overseas Broadcast

The Clarets’ Emirates FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United will be played on Saturday, 4 January with a 12.31pm kick-off.

The game at Turf Moor – a first FA Cup meeting between the two clubs – has been selected for live overseas television broadcast.

League One promotion-chasers Peterborough, who could include ex-Claret George Boyd in their line-up, have reached round three thanks to home wins over Stevenage and non-league Dover Athletic.

Ticket prices for the tie will be released in due course.

All third-round fixtures will have a delayed kick-off time of one minute to encourage supporters to ‘Take A Minute’ to think about looking after their mental health, as part of the FA’s Heads Up campaign.