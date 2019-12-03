Brady Back In Business

Robbie Brady is looking to stay among the goals after ending his lengthy wait to get on the scoresheet.

Brady’s late consolation effort in a 4-1 home defeat to Premier League champions Manchester City was his first goal since a match-winning effort at Bournemouth two years ago.

That strike at Dean Court capped a superb run of performances from the Irishman as he helped lay the foundations for the Clarets’ top-seven finish in 2017/18.

A season-ending injury in the next game at Leicester cruelly checked Brady’s momentum, but after heading back to form and fitness via a couple of set-backs over the past 12 months the winger was back in business when he coolly converted a pass from Jeff Hendrick to deny City a first clean sheet in eight games.

“It’s been difficult, so it’s a little bit of relief to get off the mark and hopefully I can add a few more before the end of the season,” said Brady, who came off the bench as the Clarets trailed the champions 3-0.

“I’m working hard and giving it my all every day in training and like the rest of the lads we’re working hard to get a shirt come the weekend.

“We’ll stick at it and I’ll stick at it myself and, please God, there’ll be some more performances and hopefully a couple more goals.”

Brady’s late strike added a little gloss to a second home defeat in four days.

However, City were comfortably out of sight thanks to top-class strikes from Riyad Mharez, Rodri and a double from Gabriel Jesus, whose first-half stunner proved pivotal after the Clarets had matched the title-chasers in the opening stages.

“That opened the gates for them a little bit. They seemed to play a little bit more freely and it’s always difficult when a team like that gets playing,” added Brady, who is looking forward to a first trip to the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to try and turn the tide back Burnley’s way.

“It’s difficult for the lads when a team like this comes and plays the way they do.

“I thought we worked hard but their class showed at times and there were some good finishes.

“We have to learn from nights like this but not dwell on it too long because we have another big one coming up at the weekend.

“We’ll get ourselves together and go again.

“It’s a key stage in the season. We’ve picked up some valuable points already. It’s been disappointing in the last two, but we’ve got a busy period coming up and we need to get together and stick to our guns and get some points over the Christmas period.”