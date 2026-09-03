WOMEN’S PREVIEW: WATFORD V BURNLEY

Burnley Women will make their Barclays Women’s Super League 2 debut when they take on fellow promoted outfit Watford on Friday night.

The Clarets will be keen to make an impression at Vicarage Road, in what will also be manager Jackie Bachteler’s first competitive match in charge of the team.

Watford will harbour similar ambitions, having pipped Plymouth Argyle to the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title by a single point in 2025/26.

The Hertfordshire-based outfit’s last publicised pre-season friendly was a 5-1 victory over Wrexham on Sunday 23 rd August, in which five different players found the back of the net.

Watford – ones to watch

Safia Middleton-Patel

Middleton-Patel was loaned to Watford by Manchester United ahead of the 2026/27 season.

It’s not the first time the goalkeeper has represented the Golden Girls, though, having kept two clean sheets in six appearances towards the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 21-year-old is a senior Wales international with 12 caps to her name, and represented her county against France in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Euros.

Megan Chandler

Club captain Chandler is now entering her eighth season with Watford and has claimed several individual and team awards during that time.

The number 17, who is a centre-back, won Watford’s 2025/26 Goal of the Season prize for a superb 25-yard drive in a 14-0 win over Billericay Town in March.

Madison Perry

A proven finisher, Perry recorded 25 goals and 10 assists in just 30 appearances for Watford last season.

Those figures earned her both the Players’ Player and Supporters’ Player of the Season awards at the end of the campaign.

Perry joined Watford in August 2024 after five years at Reading, in which she made five top-flight appearances.

Watford Women celebrate a goal at Wrexham

Fact file

Nickname: The Golden Girls

Founded: 1970

Ground: Vicarage Road

Manager: Renee Hector

2025/26 position: 1 st (FAWNL Southern Premier Division)

What Jackie Bachteler said

"It kind of feels like Christmas, I'm just so excited! Right after we played Newcastle I just wanted to play the next day, because we're ready to go.

"It's going to be a fight. It's going to be a battle. It's two teams that are playing at this level for the first time, so whoever's willing to take that fight will win the game.

"Every signle player and staff member has a big purpose here, and we're doing it together."

To watch Jackie's video interview in full, please click HERE .

Jackie Bachteler speaks to the Club website ahead of our trip to Watford

What Jessica Hennessy said

"Everyone's buzzing. It's been a long but good pre season, and I think we'r all ready and excited for the first time now.

"All of us are full of pride to be part of this group and this club, making history playing in WSL2.

"We're going to do everything we can to get the win on the road."

To watch Jessica's video interview in full, please click HERE .

Jessica Hennessy speaks to the Club website ahead of our trip to Watford

How to watch

Visiting supporters have been allocated block SEJ7 in the Sir Elton John Stand. Tickets for this block are available to purchase HERE and will be issued as NFC Mobile Tickets.

Advance sales are priced at £12 for adults, £8 for 65+ and 19-21, £5 for under 18s and £29 for a family ticket (2x adults, 2x 18 and under). Tickets will increase in price if purchased on matchday.

Wheelchair and ambulant disabled tickets are available, with a free personal assistant if required. Wheelchair bays are available in block RS8 of The Rookery Stand.

Please email disabled.supporters@watfordfc.com if you have any queries.

If you can’t be there in person, you will be able to watch a free live stream of the action on the BWSL 2 YouTube channel HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Vicarage Road

Travelling supporter information

Fans are welcome to visit Watford’s new Fan Zone on Stadium Way, which opens from 6pm and will house food and drinks, live music from Katy’s Katts, and kids activity stands.

WSL partner Airbnb have put together a ‘stay nearby guide’ for visiting supporters, and this can be accessed HERE .

Please be aware that Vicarage Road is a cashless stadium.

Supporters aged under 14 cannot attend without an adult (over 18) accompanying them.

Supporters aged under 18 but over 14 wishing to attend without an adult must complete the consent form HERE and return it to the Supporter Services team at supporters@watfordfc.com .

Please click HERE to read Watford FC’s Safeguarding Children & Young People Policy, with section 35 relating to matchday attendance.

Officials

Referee – Alice Parker

Assistant Referee – Steven Walsh

Assistant Referee – Jon Ashworth-Sears