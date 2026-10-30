WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: NOTTINGHAM FOREST V BURNLEY

Jackie Bachteler's side are back in Subway Players Cup action on Sunday afternoon, as Burnley head to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

The Clarets head into the cup tie after losing 3-0 at Manchester United on Wednesday evening in the same competition and will be hoping to bounce back this weekend.

Forest go into the game, still unbeaten this season in WSL 2, but have lost their two Subway Players Cup matches.

The two sides did meet in the league just three weeks ago, as Forest ran out 2-0 winners at the City Ground and Bachteler's side will be aiming for revenge on Sunday.

Huddle Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest - Ones to watch

Georgia Brougham

Brougham’s career started at Manchester City, and the defender has since played for Everton, Birmingham City, Leicester City, and London City Lionesses before joining Forest in 2025.

Upon moving to the City Ground she was named club captain in their debut BWSL2 season, a responsibility that she’s carried into this season.

Now 30-years-old, the centre-back has played every minute so far this term in the league and scored the winner in a 2-1 victory at Durham in September.

Codie Thomas

Thomas is an exciting young talent who joined Forest from BWSL champions Manchester City on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

After making her senior debut in a UEFA Champions League clash with St Pölten in October 2024, she penned her first professional contract two months later.

Having experienced senior football with Glasgow City last term, the full-back made her Forest debut in the 2-1 victory over Durham last month.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Boye-Hlorkah’s football grounding came at Everton, where she spent eight years before spells at Aston Villa and London City Lionesses.

She represents Ghana at international level, featuring in all of their Women’s AFCON matches over the summer.

Having returned to England she’s made a flying start to the campaign, scoring in three of Forest’s six league matches to date.

Forest are competing at tier two level for the second season running

Fact file

Nickname: The Reds

Founded: 1990

Ground: The City Ground

Head Coach: Tom Mallinson

2025/26 position: 7th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

City Ground Nottingham Forest

How to watch

The City Ground (NG2 5FJ) is the venue and tickets can be purchased online HERE right up until kick-off. You will need to create a free online ticketing account with Nottingham Forest.

Block A2 is the designated away section and adults are priced at £8, seniors are £6, young adults are £5, and those aged 17 are under are £3.

Those aged between two and three go free, however they aren’t permitted in block A2. If you would like to bring a child of that age, you are advised to purchase in the ‘home’ sections or to contact Nottingham Forest, who will look to arrange appropriate seating.

All age categories will increase in price by either £1 or £2 on match day.

Parking is also available in the Brian Clough Car Park at £10 per car HERE .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle too.

Galton Nottingham Forest

Officials

Referee – Laura Van Lier

Assistant Referee – Imogen Gates

Assistant Referee – Gareth Dunn