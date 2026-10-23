WOMEN'S MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SHEFFIELD UNITED

Burnley Women return to Barclays Women’s Super League 2 action this Sunday, after two back-to-back Subway Players Cup games, as they host Sheffield United at Turf Moor.

Jackie Bachteler's side will be hoping to claim a first league victory of the 2026/27 campaign, after winning at home last Sunday against Durham in the cup.

The Blades arrive in Lancashire in 9th place, sat just a point ahead of the Clarets, after winning one and losing four of their opening four WSL2 games.

Victory for the hosts this weekend could move Bachteler's side above both Watford and Sheffield United and up to 9th spot.

Pre-match huddle Durham

Sheffield United - Ones to watch

Lucy Quinn

Republic of Ireland international and former Birmingham City star Lucy Quinn joined the Blades this summer, bringing an end to her five-year stay with the Blues.

Quinn, who has 35 international caps, began life in South Yorkshire brightly, scoring twice in the league, with one assist in the opening five games.

The 33-year-old carries a wealth of experience within the game, with over 350 appearances to her name for the likes of Portsmouth, Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham.

Charlie Devlin

Charlie Devlin is in her second season with the Blades, after joining United last summer, following a three-season spell with Birmingham City.

The 28-year-old midfielder is another experienced player within the Bramall Lane dressing room, after playing for the likes of Millwall, Manchester United, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City and Rangers throughout her time.

Since arriving in Yorkshire, Devlin has been a key figure on the pitch, scoring seven goals in 25 games last season and has featured in all five league games in the current campaign.

Amy Andrews

Forward Amy Andrews is another player that joined the Blades last summer, after making the move to Sheffield from Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old, who spent time playing in the US before joining Durham in 2023, enjoyed a successful first year with United, scoring 10 goals in 27 appearances.

Andrews has started the 2026/27 campaign just where she left off, scoring four goals already in all competitions.

Amy Andrews

Fact file

Nickname: The Blades

Founded: 2002

Ground: Bramall Lane

Head Coach: Stephen Healy

2025/26 position: 11th (Barclays Women’s Super League 2)

Bramall Lane

How to watch

Turf Moor is the venue for every one of Burnley’s Barclays Women’s Super League 2 home matches this season.

Season tickets are still available to purchase HERE , with prices starting at £55 for adults and £30 for concessions.

Tickets can also be purchased in the Bob Lord Stand for this specific fixture HERE , in person at Turf Moor, or over the phone on 01282 704718 .

Be sure to follow live updates on our dedicated Women’s social media channels too – @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – and read our match report on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.

Matchday information

The Fan Zone will be open from 12pm until kick-off, with Halloween themed activities for all to enjoy, with children encouraged to dress up.

There will also be Halloween face painting, DJ with Halloween music, sweets, arts & crafts, a petting zoo and much much more!

There will also be the usual range of hot & cold food and drink to purchase.

Entry to the Fan Zone is free for all match ticket holders.

All seating is in the Bob Lord Stand, with turnstiles opening at 12:30pm. The ticket office will open at 10am, with the Clarets Store opening its doors at the same time.

As per WSL guidelines, supporters will be able to drink alcohol purchased from the stadium kiosks in view of the pitch. Spectators are encouraged to drink responsibly.

Our matchday programme, ‘Turf’, will be available to purchase in the Clarets Store for just £2.50!

Supporters can also order the programme online HERE , or select a subscription package that includes all 11 BWSL2 programmes for just £40 including postage and packing HERE .

Finally, supporters will be able to meet their playing heroes after the full-time whistle in a dedicated area of the stadium between the Bob Lord Stand and Barnfield Construction Stand.

Exact details of the location, and how to access it, will be communicated in bowl during the fixture.

Halloween Fan Zone

Officials

Referee – Jodie Hunter

Assistant Referee – Alexander Beeley

Assistant Referee – Charlotte Sparling Haythornthwaite