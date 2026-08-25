TRAVELLING SUPPORTER INFORMATION: BRADFORD CITY

The Clarets face Bradford City in the second round of the Carabao Cup midweek.

Bradford City v Burnley: Wednesday 26th August 2026 (KO 7:45pm)

Ticket Information

For any ticketing issues or information, please contact the Burnley FC Ticket Office on 01282 446800, select option 1 or email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com .

Supporters of sides visiting Mbanq Valley Parade will be updated and advised on how to purchase tickets through their own club's outlets.

Admission will be available for the vast majority of away supporters on matchday, in the form of e-Tickets at Mbanq Valley Parade. These can be purchased by scanning the QR code points which are clearly hung up outside away turnstiles, and following the steps on screen, before having this scanned on turnstiles to admit you.

Pre-purchased tickets cannot be collected from Mbanq Valley Parade on matchday, meaning all ticketing queries must be corresponded with the visiting club only.

Travel Information

By Car

From the north east take the A1 southbound to join the A1/M1 link then join the M62 westbound.

From the south take the M1 or A1 northbound to join the M62 westbound.

From the north west / west take the M6 then the M60 towards Manchester.

Join the M62 eastbound from the ring road then exit the M62 from junction 26.

At end of the motorway take the middle or right-hand lane and follow signs for Ring Road East (under the tunnel) onto Rooley Lane (signs for Leeds Bradford Airport).

McDonald's is on your left. Go through the traffic lights at Asda Superstore and turn left at the roundabout onto Wakefield Road, staying in middle lane.

Cross two roundabouts staying in middle lane (following signs to Shipley and Skipton) on to Shipley Airedale Road (A6037) which then becomes Canal Road.

After Tesco and Smyths Toys Superstores (on the left) go through the traffic lights and turn left onto Station Road (A6177) and left again into Queens Road.

Continue up the hill to third set of traffic lights and turn left onto Manningham Lane.

After the Gulf Petrol Station (on your left), take the first left onto Valley Parade for Mbanq Valley Parade.

Accessible Parking

Limited on-street parking is available within the road closure on Midland Road, including approximately 20 council-owned Blue Badge bays, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Bradford City have a further 6 council-owned Blue Badge bays located on Valley Parade, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stewards will be pleased to help if supporters with disabilities wish to be dropped off from a vehicle, but it is recommended that any such drop-off takes place at least one hour before kick-off.

Similar assistance can be provided for pick-up after the game but, on safety grounds, any pick-ups will be delayed until most of the crowd have left the area. This can be arranged by contacting the DLO@Bradfordcityafc.com email address in advance of the fixture. Blue Badge holders are permitted to park on Midland Road.

Please note: A road closure is in place on Midland Road on every home matchday, between Holywell Ash Lane and Thorncliffe Road.

By Bus

First Bus and Keighley & District Travel operate frequent bus services from Bradford city centre, Bradford Interchange and outlying areas to Mbanq Valley Parade (buses stop on Manningham Lane or Queens Road).

By Train

The nearest railway stations for the stadium are Bradford Forster Square and Bradford Interchange. Services are operated by Northern Rail. Both stations connect with Leeds station for National Express East Coast, Midland Mainline, and Virgin Trains services.

For journey planning and other rail information, visit National Rail .

Stadium Information

Arrival

Away supporters are housed in blocks F and G of the Bradford Lifts Stand - next to the electronic scoreboard (south end).

Subject to away ticket demand, the TL Dallas Stand will also be open to travelling supporters.

Food and Drink

The kiosks inside Mbanq Valley Parade open at the same time as turnstiles on a matchday, and are run by the club's official kiosk catering partner, Tiffin Stadium Catering.

Fast-food products available for supporters to enjoy include the beef burger (£4.40), cheese burger (£4.80), chicken burger (£4.60) and hot dog (halal, £4.80), as well as the Pepperoni and Margherita Pizza Twist (£4.30), as seen on @FootyScran!

A renewed partnership also means the popular Pukka Pies (£4.20) are available in kiosks, while pints of Carling (£4.60) and Madri (£5.70)* can be purchased on draft, pre-packaged drinks including SALT IPA (£3.95), Stowford Press Cider (£4.80), Timmy Taylors (£4.80) and Single Serve Wine (£4.20) along with a range of snacks, and hot and cold soft drinks.

Meal deals are all available for just £8.50 from kiosks, with any pie and beer, burger and beer or hot dog and beer being served.

Please note: Pints of Madri are not available within the £8.50 meal deals on offer in kiosks. Alcoholic drinks included are Carling both on draft and from the bottle, Timmy Taylors, Salt IPA, Single Serve Wine, and Stowford Press Cider. Madri is not served in a kiosk in the upper tier of The Morrisons Family Stand, and the E3 bottle bar on Midland Road.

Kiosks in the TL Dallas Stand, when it is open, are unable to serve alcohol whatsoever, due to licensing restrictions.

New and improved kiosks follow feedback from supporters, with Tiffin aiming to deliver quality food, speedy service and reasonable prices.

Cashless

Tiffin Stadium Catering ONLY ACCEPT CARD payment and are completely cashless.

Accessibility

The accessible toilet is located at the back corner of the TL Dallas stand and is accessed via ramp. If you need assistance to get there please let the nearest steward know or the Bradford City DLO line (07947 48 22 44).

Assistance Dogs & Hearing Loops

Provision is available for guide and assistance dogs with prior arrangement, email DLO@bradfordcityafc.com to arrange this or call the Bradford City ticket office on 01274 773355.

Hearing loops are available on request.

Large print documentation can be requested from the Club.

Audio commentary can be provided upon request.

Catering

The majority of catering facilities offer, for the sake of security, high-level counters. Bradford City makes reasonable adjustments to enable disabled spectators access to the catering facilities by allowing a helper to attend the game, free of charge.

In addition, stewards are instructed to monitor the areas in which wheelchair spectators are located, to ascertain whether any additional help is required.

Additional Assistance

Bradford City have accessories that we can lend you on a matchday to help support you or your family's needs, such as sensory bags and ear defenders, or any other assistance .

For tailored accessibility assistance, supporters can contact:

Paula Watson

Director of Operations and DAO

Matchday Disability Liaison Officers

Louise Lawrence and Joe Turner can be contacted on the matchday disability helpline 07947 482244

Matchday Confidential Text Line (report issues) – 07949 814243

Supporter Liaison Officer

Liam Mould

Liam.Mould@bradfordcityafc.com | 07749 848032

Safety & Security Information

The matchday Safeguarding contact at the club is Paula Watson.

Contact her by text on 07949 814243 or by reporting to the control room.

Additional Contacts

Reception

Phone: 01274 773355

Ticket Office

Phone: 01274 770012

Bradford City Store

Phone: 01274 770012