Jaydon Banel's second-half strike gave the Clarets all three points on Saturday afternoon, as Fabio Celestini secured his first win as Burnley boss, with victory over Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship.

Banel, who was introduced at half-time from the bench, fired home the winning goal and his second of the campaign just before the hour mark at the Den.

Despite the Lions' best efforts at clawing a late equaliser, the Burnley defence stood tall and strong to keep the hosts at bay and claim the win in London.

Head Coach Celestini made three changes to the side from Wednesday night, with Anel Ahmedhodzic, Josh Laurent and Andreas Hountondji all coming into the XI.

Kyle Walker Millwall

The first real chance of the game fell to Lyndon Dykes, after latching onto a loose ball, the Scotland striker flashed a half-volley just wide of the target from the edge of the area.

Moments after that, the Clarets had an opportunity of their own, as Hountondji weaved into the area and saw his strike pushed away for a corner by the hands of Lukas Jensen.

Burnley were growing into it, as Largie Ramazani then tried his luck from range, but Jensen was equal to his effort, which was hit from 30-yards out.

Max Weiss was then called into action a few minutes later, with the German keeper getting down low to deny Dykes’ stinging shot from inside the box.

Zeki Amdouni Millwall

The game had opened up in terms of chances following a quiet start, as Hountondji went close again, this time beating Jake Cooper to a through ball towards goal, before unleashing the ball towards the bottom corner, but Jensen was there to gather.

Burnley created the final chance of the first-half and it was Ramazani who came close to bagging his sixth goal of the season, with a superb hand from Jensen denying the Clarets a half-time lead.

With the two sides level at the break, Celestini made a half-time change, with Banel replacing Zeki Amdouni.

Millwall started the second-half on the front foot and carved open a couple of chances, with both Camiel Neghli and Daniel Kelly seeing their efforts blocked from close range.

However, it was the Clarets who took the lead just before the hour mark, as Banel made an instant impact, after shifting the ball onto his left foot and rifling a strike into the far corner past Jensen from just inside the area.

Jaydon Banel Millwall

The Lions then thought they had equalised moments after that, but Josh Coburn’s effort was ruled out for offside.

Burnley made a second change of the afternoon with just under 20 minutes left on the clock, as Ugo Raghouber was introduced, coming on for Bashir Humphreys.

Millwall did push for a late goal to try and claim a point, but Celestini's side kept the London side out and ensured the points returned to Lancashire.

Burnley: Weiss, Walker, Ahmedhodzic, Hatate (Raghouber 74), Hountondji (Humphreys 80), Amdouni (Banel HT), Ramazani, Laurent, Pires, Cullen, Ekdal

Unused substitutes: Coudert, Alleyne, Ramsey, Sonne, Luwawu

Millwall: Jensen, Sturge, Cooper, Taylor, Dykes (Coburn 60), Kelly (Arconte 74), Sykes, Lisbie, De Norre (Mazou-Sacko HT), Cundle (Metcalfe 75)

Unused substitutes: Crocombe, Ivanovic, Esse, Baggott, Doughty