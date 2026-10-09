MATCH PREVIEW: WATFORD V BURNLEY

Burnley are back in Sky Bet Championship action this weekend, as Nicky Hayen's side take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

The Clarets travel to Hertfordshire to face the Hornets following a two-week international break, with the last game 21 days ago.

Watford head into the clash sat in 20th place, with two wins, two draws and four defeats from their opening eight fixtures.

The last time the two sides met was in April 2025, where goals from Zian Flemming and Josh Brownhill secured victory for Burnley on the road.

Amdouni cele Derby

Watford - Ones to watch

Amin Nabizada

19-year-old Amin Nabizada joined the academy set-up at Watford in 2021, after making the move from Brentford.

The young forward, who started out in the U21s side, signed a first professional deal with the Hornets in August 2024 and went on to make his senior debut for the club in January 2025 against Fulham in the FA Cup.

After then starting on the opening day of the current campaign, where the Afghanistan international scored his first Watford goal in a win against Southampton, Nabizada has now featured a total of 10 times this season in all competitions, scoring three in the Sky Bet Championship.

Mattie Pollock

Fan favourite Mattie Pollock is in his fifth season with the Hornets, after signing for the Hertfordshire club in the summer of 2021 from Grimsby Town.

After spending his first campaign out on loan at Cheltenham Town, Pollock spent further time away on loan at Aberdeen in his second year at Watford, before beginning to cement his place in the starting XI at Vicarage Road in the 2023/24 season.

A regular within the starting line-up for the Hornets across the last three seasons, the 25-year-old centre-back is now approaching 100 appearances for the club, where he also won Watford's Player of the Season last year.

Federico Ravaglia

26-year-old goalkeeper Federio Ravaglia joined Watford in the summer from Serie A side Bologna.

The Italian shot-stopper, who is playing his football in England for the first time, has started all eight of the Hornets' Championship games

Ravaglia boasts a save percentage of 73.7%, which ranks him the fourth highest in the league and sits third in the list of goals prevented, with 2.20.

Federico Ravaglia

Fact File

Nickname: The Hornets

Founded: 1881

Ground: Vicarage Road

Head Coach: Alessio Dionisi

2025/26 position: 16th (Championship)

Vicarage Road, Watford

How to watch

Tickets for the match are now off sale and unavaliable to purchase online or on the day.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans West Ham

Officials

Referee - Andy Madley

Assistant Referee 1 - Blake Antrobus

Assistant Referee 2 - Jacob Lehane