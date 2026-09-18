MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V DERBY COUNTY

Burnley return to Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon, as the Clarets host Derby County in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nicky Hayen's side head into this weekend's clash with the Rams, looking to take all three points, prior to the upcoming international break.

Derby arrive in Lancashire off the back of three straight defeats and sit just a point ahead of Burnley, with five defeats, one win and a draw.

Last time the two sides met at Turf Moor, the Clarets ran out 2-1 winners in a Carabao Cup tie, thanks to Oliver Sonne's last minute winner.

Derby County - Ones to watch

Alex Mowatt

Experienced midfielder Alex Mowatt joined the Rams in the summer from West Bromwich Albion, after spending the previous six years at the Hawthorns.

The 31-year-old brings a wealth experience to John Eustace's squad, with over 525 senior appearances to his name across the Sky Bet Championship and League One.

Mowatt has played in six of the opening seven Championship fixtures, but was an unused substitute last time out against Birmingham City.

Carlton Morris

Striker Carlton Morris is in his second season at Pride Park, after making the move to Derby from Luton Town last summer.

The 30-year-old forward scored 12 goals during his first term with the Rams and has already got off the mark in the current campaign, with a goal against Cardiff City at the end of August.

Morris did miss four games through injury after that goal, but returned to the XI last weekend against Birmingham City.

Bobby Clark

21-year-old Bobby Clark is also in his second campaign with Derby, after initially joining County on a season-long loan deal last summer from Red Bull Salzburg.

The forward scored four goals during his first season, with his first goal for the club coming against the Clarets at Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup clash, before making the move permanent in June this year.

Clark has kicked off the 2026/27 campaign brightly, after scoring two goals and registering two assists in the opening seven league games.

Bobby Clark

Fact File

Nickname: The Rams

Founded: 1884

Ground: Pride Park

Head Coach: John Eustace

2025/26 position: 8th (Championship)

Pride Park Stadium

Programme

Our official matchday programme ‘TURF’ will be on sale in and around Turf Moor on Saturday as usual.

Inside you will find an exclusive interview with front cover star Zeki Amdouni, ‘A foot in both camps’ chat with Ted McMinn , a closer look at the opposition, and Club Historian Shaun Borman takes us through the ‘Turf Treasures’.

You can also purchase a subscription to our matchday programme online HERE .

'TURF' programme, Derby County

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 2:45pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans Wrexham

Officials

Referee - Stephen Martin

Assistant Referee 1 - Conor Brown

Assistant Referee 2 - Callum Gough