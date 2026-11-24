Burnley are back at home on Wednesday night, with Fabio Celestini's side hosting Birmingham City in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Clarets go into the clash following Sunday's 2-2 draw with Blackburn Rovers at Turf Moor, aiming to claim a first three points under Celestini.

Birmingham arrive in Lancashire currently sat 4th in the league table, with the Blues winning six of their last eight league fixtures.

The last time the two sides met, Burnley ran out 3-0 winners at Turf Moor, with goals from Anass Zaroury, Connor Roberts and Nathan Tella securing the victory over the Blues.

Ahead of kick-off Blackburn Rovers

Ones to watch - Birmingham City

August Priske

Denmark U21 international August Priske is in his second season at St Andrew's, after making the move to Birmingham from Swedish side Djurgarden in January of this year.

After featuring 18 times in the second-half of last season, the 22-year-old striker has enjoyed an impressive spell in front of goal in the current campaign.

Priske has scored seven goals in all competitions, with six of those coming in the Championship and five of them scored in October.

Liam Millar

Following promotion with Hull City last term, Liam Millar signed for the Blues on deadline day, joining City on a season-long loan deal from the MKM Stadium.

The Canada international has been a regular within Birmingham's line-up this season, which has seen the forward bag four goals and register three assists in the league.

Millar adds a wealth of Championship experience to Chris Davies' side, with the 27-year-old racking up over 90 appearances across spells with Hull and Preston North End.

Jay Stansfield

Now in his fourth year with the Blues, with over 150 appearances and 51 goals to his name, Jay Stansfield has been a firm fan favourite at St Andrew's ever since making the move in 2023.

The 24-year-old striker initially joined City on a season-long loan move from Fulham, which saw him score 12 Championship goals in 43 matches.

Stansfield then made the move to Birmingham permanent the following summer despite relegation, before helping them secure promotion back to the Championship with 23 goals.

After adding a further 11 goals last season for the club, the attacker has registered four league goals and one assist so far this campaign.

Fact File

Nickname: Blues

Founded: 1875

Ground: St Andrew's

Head Coach: Chris Davies

2025/26 position: 10th (Championship)

St Andrews

How to watch

Tickets for the match are still available to purchase online , at the ticket office and over the phone.

Live audio commentary is available for the game on Clarets+ from 7:30pm with Phil Bird. Click here to view our Clarets+ streaming and audio passes.

If you are unable to attend, the game is also available to watch live on Sky Sports+.

Full match highlights, goals and interviews will be available to view after the match on Clarets+ and across all social media channels.

Fans Blackburn Rovers

Officials

Referee - Matt Corlett

Assistant Referee 1 - Mark Stevens

Assistant Referee 2 - Jacob Graham