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CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-09-21T09:00+01:00
CLARETS CALENDAR: PLAN YOUR BURNLEY WEEK - MONDAY 21ST SEPTEMBER
All the dates, times, venues and streaming information you need for the week ahead
2026-09-21T09:00+01:00
McPartlan Sunderland
McPartlan Sunderland
McPartlan Sunderland
McPartlan Sunderland
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Birthdays
Happy birthday to Connor Roberts, who turns 31 on Wednesday!
We also send birthday wishes to Academy defender Elijah Turahirwa, who celebrates his latest milestone on Friday.
SATURDAY
Burnley Women v Bristol City Women | Barclays Women’s Super League 2 | 12pm
Burnley Women return to Turf Moor this weekend, with Bristol City visiting Lancashire for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday.
Tickets remain available to purchase at £10 for adults, £5 for those aged 66 and £3 for under 21s ONLINE, in person at Turf Moor or over the phone on 01282 704718.
The fan zone is free for all match ticket holders, providing the perfect place to soak up the pre-match atmosphere and take advantage of a range of exciting activities.
Alternatively, you will be able to follow live updates on our Women’s team dedicated social media channels - @BurnleyFCWomen on X and Instagram – or watch live on the BWSL2 YouTube channel HERE.
A match report and reaction from the coaching staff and playing squad will then be available on www.burnleyfootballclub.com after the final whistle.
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