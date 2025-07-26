PRE-SEASON: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 - 2 BURNLEY
News

PRE-SEASON: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 0 - 2 BURNLEY

26/07/2025
News
2 min read

McDermott and Westley second-half strikes give Clarets victory in Yorkshire

Related news

View all
PARKER 'PLEASED OVERALL' WITH SHOWING AT HUDDERSFIELD

1 min read
8h
JACKSON ON VALUABLE FRIENDLY IN SHROPSHIRE

2 min read
8h
GALLERY: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN V BURNLEY

1 min read
8h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00