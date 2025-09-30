Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PLAYERS VISIT BURNLEY FC IN THE COMMUNITY'S NO NAY NEVER FORGET
01/10/2025
News
2 min read
Anthony & Laurent stop by community programme
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
FOR
6
5
18
BUR
6
4
19
WH
6
4
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S V BARROW
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2-1 BARROW
WOMEN DRAW NORTON & STOCKTON ANCIENTS IN FAWNL CUP
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
FOR
6
5
18
BUR
6
4
19
WH
6
4