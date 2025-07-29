PLAYER MEET AND GREET
News

PLAYER MEET AND GREET

29/07/2025
News
1 min read

Your chance to meet players at Turf Moor!

Related news

View all
TRAFFORD JOINS MANCHESTER CITY

1 min read
3h
CLARETS STORE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY

1 min read
6h
TURF MOOR TRANSFORMATION REVEALED AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE RETURN

4 min read
1d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00