Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
PLAYER MEET AND GREET
29/07/2025
News
1 min read
Your chance to meet players at Turf Moor!
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
TRAFFORD JOINS MANCHESTER CITY
CLARETS STORE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY
TURF MOOR TRANSFORMATION REVEALED AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE RETURN
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0