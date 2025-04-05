PARKER "IMMENSELY PROUD" OF PLAYERS FOR COVENTRY WIN
News

PARKER "IMMENSELY PROUD" OF PLAYERS FOR COVENTRY WIN

05/04/2025
News
6 min read

Head Coach credits team for performance against Sky Blues

Related news

View all
REPLAY | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY

26d
HIGHLIGHTS | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY

26d
ANTHONY 'BUZZING' WITH BRACE IN COVENTRY WIN

3 min read
26d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4597
2BUR4597
3SH U4589