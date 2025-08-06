MATTHEWS SIGNS FOR WOMEN’S TEAM
News

MATTHEWS SIGNS FOR WOMEN’S TEAM

06/08/2025
News
2 min read

Centre-back adds to defensive options

Related news

View all
BURNLEY CLINCH UGOCHUKWU SIGNING

2 min read
9h
DANIËLS IS A CLARET!

2 min read
17h
U21S HOST WOLVES ON OPENING WEEKEND

2 min read
20h
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1BUR00
2DER00
3HAL00