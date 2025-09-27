MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER CITY 5 - 1 BURNLEY
News

MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER CITY 5 - 1 BURNLEY

27/09/2025
News
4 min read

Clarets fall to defeat at the Etihad

Related news

View all
REPLAY | MANCHESTER CITY V BURNLEY

13h
HIGHLIGHTS | MANCHESTER CITY V BURNLEY

15h
ANTHONY EAGER TO BOUNCE BACK FROM 'DISAPPOINTING' AFTERNOON

3 min read
17h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
16FOR65
17BUR64
18AV53