MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

22/08/2025
News
4 min read

Clarets host Sunderland in first Premier League home fixture

Related news

View all
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

1 min read
7h
WELCOME THE CLARETS TO TURF MOOR AT OUR ALL-NEW PLAYER ARRIVAL!

2 min read
9h
'FULL FOCUS NOW ON SATURDAY' INSISTS PARKER AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND CLASH

4 min read
16h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
17BRE10
18BUR10
19WOL10