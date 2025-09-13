MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL
News

MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL

13/09/2025
News
2 min read

Clarets back at Turf Moor to take on the Reds

Related news

View all
SKIPPER CULLEN LOOKS AHEAD TO LIVERPOOL

3 min read
15h
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL

1 min read
1d
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
16MC33
17BUR33
18WH43