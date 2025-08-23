Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
'MASSIVE THREE POINTS' SAYS PARKER
23/08/2025
News
2 min read
Clarets boss delighted with Turf Moor victory
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
9
BRE
2
3
10
BUR
2
3
11
LEE
2
3
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC CULLEN ON SUNDERLAND WIN
GALLERY: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 2 - 0 SUNDERLAND
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
9
BRE
2
3
10
BUR
2
3
11
LEE
2
3