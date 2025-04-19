Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
'MASSIVE THREE POINTS' INSISTS PARKER FOLLOWING VICTORY OVER HORNETS
18/04/2025
News
3 min read
Clarets boss applauds display from his team at Vicarage Road
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
BROWNHILL PRAISES TEAM FOR THREE POINTS AT WATFORD
TRAFFORD TALKS SUPER SAVES IN WATFORD WIN
GALLERY: WATFORD V BURNLEY
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89