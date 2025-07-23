Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
LIVERPOOL CLASH MOVED TO SUNDAY FOR SKY SPORTS BROADCAST
23/07/2025
News
1 min read
Clarets' meeting with the Reds pushed back a day for TV selection
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
FARRELL PLEASED WITH U21S’ EFFORTS IN ‘TOUGH’ WEEK
GALLERY: OPEN TRAINING SESSION
ACADEMY INSIGHT: SPORTS SCIENCE AND MEDICINE
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0