“IT’S AN IMPORTANT WEEK TO BOND & INTEGRATE NEW LADS INTO THE GROUP”
News

“IT’S AN IMPORTANT WEEK TO BOND & INTEGRATE NEW LADS INTO THE GROUP”

17/07/2025
News
12 min read

First Team Player Care Lead chats the importance of pre-season

Related news

View all
MCCOY EARNS PROFESSIONAL CONTRACT

2 min read
3h
HARTMAN ENJOYING "TOUGH" PRE-SEASON

6 min read
4h
FOSTER ON PORTUGAL PRE-SEASON

3 min read
23h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00