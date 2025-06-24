IRON MAIDEN MAKE BURNLEY FC VISIT
IRON MAIDEN MAKE BURNLEY FC VISIT

24/06/2025
Burnley FC host rock icons Iron Maiden for special Friendly at Gawthorpe Training Ground

