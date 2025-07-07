Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GRPZ BECOME OFFICIAL ACADEMY PARTNER
07/07/2025
News
2 min read
Performance sock brand back category one academy
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
2025/26 OPPOSITION FOCUS: MANCHESTER CITY
WALKER'S CAREER IN PICTURES
CLARETS COMPLETE WALKER SIGNING
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0