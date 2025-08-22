GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF SUNDERLAND

23/08/2025
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of today's game

Related news

View all
MATCH PREVIEW: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

4 min read
18h
VERTU MOTORS MATCH GUIDE: BURNLEY V SUNDERLAND

1 min read
20h
WELCOME THE CLARETS TO TURF MOOR AT OUR ALL-NEW PLAYER ARRIVAL!

2 min read
21h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
17BRE10
18BUR10
19WOL10