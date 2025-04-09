GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF DERBY COUNTY
News

GALLERY: TRAINING AHEAD OF DERBY COUNTY

08/04/2025
News
1 min read

Training photos ahead of Tuesday's game

Related news

View all
REPLAY | DERBY COUNTY V BURNLEY

23d
CULLEN DISCUSSES DRAW AT DERBY COUNTY

4 min read
23d
PARKER REFLECTS ON 'TOUGH BATTLE' WITH THE RAMS

3 min read
23d
Championship table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
1LEE4597
2BUR4597
3SH U4589