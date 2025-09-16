Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: SOLIHULL MOORS V BURNLEY U21S
16/09/2025
News
1 min read
Young Clarets in action at Damson Park
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
MID
2
3
17
BUR
3
3
18
EVE
3
3
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: SOLIHULL MOORS 0-0 BURNLEY (5-4 ON PENS)
THE ROYAL DYCHE HEADS STATESIDE
U21S PREVIEW: SOLIHULL MOORS V BURNLEY
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
MID
2
3
17
BUR
3
3
18
EVE
3
3