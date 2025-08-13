Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: ROCHDALE V BURNLEY U21S
13/08/2025
News
1 min read
Action shots from the Crown Oil Arena
English Professional Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
CLARETS TO FACE DERBY COUNTY IN CARABAO CUP ROUND TWO
U21S TO TAKE ON LEEDS UNITED U21S AT TURF MOOR
U21S MATCH REPORT: ROCHDALE 2-1 BURNLEY
English Professional Development League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS