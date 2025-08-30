GALLERY: MANCHESTER UNITED V BURNLEY
News

GALLERY: MANCHESTER UNITED V BURNLEY

30/08/2025
News
1 min read

Photos from Saturday's game

Related news

View all
FOSTER REFLECTS ON OLD TRAFFORD DEFEAT

2 min read
8h
PARKER PROUD IN DEFEAT

1 min read
8h
MATCH REPORT: MANCHESTER UNITED 3 - 2 BURNLEY

5 min read
8h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
11MC23
12BUR33
13BRE33