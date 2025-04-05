Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY
05/04/2025
News
1 min read
All the action from CBS Arena
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
REPLAY | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY
HIGHLIGHTS | COVENTRY CITY V BURNLEY
ANTHONY 'BUZZING' WITH BRACE IN COVENTRY WIN
Championship table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
LEE
45
97
2
BUR
45
97
3
SH U
45
89