Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY WOMEN V HULL CITY LADIES
05/10/2025
News
1 min read
The best of the photos from Leyland
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
WOL
6
16
2
BUR
5
13
3
RUG
6
11
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WOMEN’S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 3-0 HULL CITY
WOMEN’S PROGRAMME – HULL CITY
WOMEN’S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V HULL CITY
English Women's National League - North table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
1
WOL
6
16
2
BUR
5
13
3
RUG
6
11