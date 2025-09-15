Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY V LIVERPOOL
14/09/2025
News
1 min read
All the action from Turf Moor
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
LEE
4
4
17
BUR
4
3
18
WH
4
3
Related news
View all
Related news
View all
WHAT’S ON THIS WEEK: A GUIDE TO THE WEEK AHEAD
WALKER REFLECTS ON CRUEL LIVERPOOL LOSS
PARKER 'IMMENSELY' PROUD OF PERFORMANCE AGAINST THE REDS
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
16
LEE
4
4
17
BUR
4
3
18
WH
4
3