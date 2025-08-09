GALLERY: BURNLEY V LAZIO
News

GALLERY: BURNLEY V LAZIO

09/08/2025
News
1 min read

Photos from Saturday's final pre-season friendly

Related news

View all
ANTHONY 'TAKING POSITIVES' FROM LAZIO FRIENDLY

3 min read
9h
PARKER PLEASED WITH LAZIO PERFORMANCE

3 min read
9h
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY 0 - 1 LAZIO

3 min read
9h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00