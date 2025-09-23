GALLERY: BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY
News

GALLERY: BURNLEY V CARDIFF CITY

23/09/2025
News
1 min read

Photos from Tuesday's game

Related news

View all
"BELOW OUR STANDARDS" ADMITS WORRALL FOLLOWING CUP EXIT

2 min read
16h
"WE FELL SHORT TONIGHT" SAYS PARKER

3 min read
16h
MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1 – 2 CARDIFF CITY

4 min read
16h
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
15FOR55
16BUR54
17BRE54