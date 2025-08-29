Shop
Tickets
Hospitality
Burnley
Latest
Matches
Clarets+
Squad
Memberships
COMMERCIAL
Support and FAQ
Search
Share
News
GALLERY: BURNLEY U21S V LEEDS UNITED U21S
29/08/2025
News
1 min read
Action shots from a Friday night under the lights
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
MAN
2
3
18
BUR
3
3
19
EVE
3
3
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LEEDS UNITED
Related news
View all
U21S MATCH REPORT: BURNLEY 1-2 LEEDS UNITED
U21S PREVIEW: BURNLEY V LEEDS UNITED
Premier League 2 table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
17
MAN
2
3
18
BUR
3
3
19
EVE
3
3