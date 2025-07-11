Shop
News
PRE-SEASON: BURNLEY U21S 6 - 1 HEARTS U21S
11/07/2025
News
1 min read
Westley hat-trick, Mellon brace and Ryan strike secures win over Hearts
Premier League table
Full table
POS
Team
PL
PTS
5
BRI
0
0
6
BUR
0
0
7
CHE
0
0
BRUUN LARSEN IS BACK!
WALLER JOINS CREWE ALEXANDRA ON LOAN
'EXCITED FOR THE CHALLENGE' ADMITS PARKER AHEAD OF PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON
