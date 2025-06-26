GALLERY: A WEEK OF PRE-SEASON
Teams
First Team

GALLERY: A WEEK OF PRE-SEASON

08/07/2025
First Team
1 min read

All the action from the first week of pre-season training

Related news

View all
TYBEBO DEPARTS

1 min read
13d
PARKER ‘DELIGHTED WITH EVERYTHING’ AFTER LUTON WIN

3 min read
4mo
'NOT AT OUR BEST TODAY' ADMITS PARKER FOLLOWING POMPEY DRAW

3 min read
5mo
Premier League table
Full table
POSTeamPLPTS
5BRI00
6BUR00
7CHE00